Summit County man charged in deaths of 3 men found Friday

Police have taken a 58-year-old Copley man into custody in connection to the deaths of three men found Friday bound, gagged and dumped along two roads.

Wooded area off Cordova Avenue in Akron where two men's bodies were found bound and gagged Friday morning, March 10, 2023.

Officials have yet to identify all of the victims, but a joint statement released Saturday said investigators believed they had been kidnapped from "outside this area and brought to Summit County."

Investigators apparently zeroed in on Elias Gudino within hours of the bodies being discovered, obtaining a search warrant for his Henetta Avenue home Friday night. Gudino has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and one of attempted aggravated murder.

It's unclear what led police to Gudino or what they found in his home that may link him to the bodies. A passerby called Akron police Friday about 8:30 a.m. when he saw two of the men's bodies dumped on Cordova Avenue in a narrow wooded area that runs between the city street and a sound barrier blocking Interstate 77 North.

About 20 minutes later, Copley police received a similar call about a body dumped off Wright Road, less than 2 miles away from the Cordova Avenue dump site. Besides being bound and gagged, all of the men had been shot in head.

Akron and Copley police are working jointly to investigate the case and said Saturday they believe others could face charges.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County man charged in deaths of 3 men found bound and gagged