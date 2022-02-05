Summit County minority contractor program accepting applications

A program to provide financial and technical assistance to minority contractors in Summit County is accepting applications.

The deadline to apply for the Minority Contractor Capital Access Program is Feb. 15. To request an application, visit mccap.org.

The target market for the program, created in 2020, is Summit County-based disadvantaged start-up and small businesses in the construction industry, which have to be at least 51% owned by one or more people who are racial or cultural minorities, women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, veterans or people with disabilities.

Eligible contracting business industries include general construction, road construction/concrete, HVAC, interior systems, electrical, plumbing, flooring, fire protection, demolition, painting, construction transportation, construction distribution, engineering, design, architectural and environmental.

To be eligible for the program, the principal place of business must be located in Summit County and registered to do business in Ohio; be privately held and not be in receivership or bankruptcy or be involved in any pending litigation; be current on all tax obligations with no tax liens; possess and maintain all necessary licenses, workers’ compensation insurance and general commercial liability insurance; and demonstrate a financial need.

Applications are evaluated based on need, experience and growth potential.

Accepted businesses can apply for financial assistance in the form of short-term loans to pay for costs related to specific construction contracts. When they receive contracts, they can borrow money to pay for the costs of labor and materials on the job or finance bond premiums. The loans are repaid as contractors are paid for work on jobs.

Participants also receive access to technical assistance, targeted training and mentorship, coordinated through the Akron Urban League, along with help with bidding and estimating, project management, government contracting, compliance, bookkeeping, marketing, human resources, certifications and connections with new opportunities to bid on contracts.

MCCAP is a collaboration between the Akron Urban League and the Western Reserve Community Fund, which is managed by the Development Finance Authority of Summit County. Funding to create the program was provided by the Development Finance Authority, Summit County and the city of Akron.

