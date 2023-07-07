Summit County prosecutors will appeal judge's sentence in purse-snatching case

Summit County prosecutors plan to appeal after a judge sentenced an Akron man who is charged with murder to probation and credit for time he's already served in jail Thursday for a separate case that involved an attempted purse snatching.

Javion Rankin, left, stands next to Don Malarcik, one of his attorneys, during a recent hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Javion Rankin, 21, pleaded no contest and was convicted in June in Summit County Common Pleas Court of robbery, a second-degree felony.

Prosecutors say Rankin grabbed the purse of a 60-year-old woman on Dec. 4, 2020, and kicked and dragged her. He ran off without the purse, leaving behind a mask with his DNA. The woman was treated an emergency room and missed work because of the assault.

Prosecutors requested the minimum prison sentence of two to three years in prison.

Don Malarcik, one of Rankin’s attorneys, requested that he be given credit for the 27 months he spent in jail for the murder case. He noted Rankin’s lack of a prior criminal record.

Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands sentenced Rankin to two years in prison, but then gave him credit for the time he's served in jail. She also gave him three years of probation, delaying the start until his murder case is concluded.

It is rare for prosecutors to appeal a judge’s sentence.

Rowlands released Rankin, who had been held in jail on a $100,000 bond, in June on a personal recognizance bond after prosecutors appealed her decision not to allow CyberCheck evidence to be used in Rankin’s murder trial. This is new technology that tracks a person’s location based on their smartphone use.

Rowlands, who was required to grant the signature bond because of the appeal, required that Rankin be under house arrest with GPS monitoring.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit prosecutors to appeal judge's sentence in purse-snatching case