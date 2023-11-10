Summit County prosecutors doing new DNA testing in Phyllis Cottle's infamous rape case

Summit County prosecutors are taking a new look at one of the most infamous rape cases in the county’s history.

Phyllis Cottle was abducted, raped and stabbed in the eyes by her attacker in 1984, leaving her permanently blinded.

Samuel Herring was convicted of numerous charges related to her attack and sentenced to up to 330 years in prison.

Prosecutors, though, are conducting DNA testing in the case at the request of the Ohio Innocence Project, which is representing Herring.

"Our Conviction Review Unit has been working with the Innocence Project over concerns they brought to us of an alternate suspect in the Samuel Herring case,” Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in an emailed statement Thursday. “We jointly agreed to on-going and additional DNA testing.”

Cottle fought against Herring’s release until her death from cancer in 2013. Her family members then took over the effort.

Cottle’s family members, through the prosecutor’s office, declined Thursday to discuss the testing being done in Herring’s case “until we have a complete picture.”

“We will continue to investigate to ensure justice for Phyllis Cottle’s family,” Walsh said.

The latest documents in Herring’s case have been filed under seal at the request of prosecutors to “maintain the privacy of the parties,” according to court documents.

Mark Godsey, the director of the Innocence Project that is based at the University of Cincinnati, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The Ohio Innocence Project was founded in 2003 with a goal to free every person in Ohio convicted of a crime they didn’t commit. The Innocence Project’s work has led to the release of 40 wrongfully convicted Ohioans who together served more than 700 years in prison, according to the group’s website.

Cottle was attacked in March 1984

Cottle was attacked on March 20, 1984, near West Exchange and West Cedar streets in Akron.

The attacker placed a serrated knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. He shoved her down on the floor of her 1974 Buick LeSabre, tossed a coat over her head and drove off.

Over several hours, her attacker raped her, forced her to withdraw money from her bank, beat her, tried to strangle her, stabbed her in the eyes and set fire to the car with her inside. Though he locked the car, Cottle managed to open the door and fell out, with people coming to her aid.

Herring, who had just been paroled two months prior for aggravated burglary, was convicted of charges that included attempted murder, kidnapping, rape, felonious assault and aggravated arson.

After her attack, Cottle was an advocate for crime victims and the blind for many years. This included working for the Akron Blind Center.

She died in January 2013 at the age of 73.

Cottle and her family members fight Herring’s parole

Cottle was outspoken about her desire that Herring be kept in prison, organizing an effort against it each time he came up for parole.

“If he was ever to be released, there will be another victim,” Cottle told the Beacon Journal in July 2009. “He failed when he tried to kill me. But he’ll make darn sure the next time his victim doesn’t live.”

Samantha Headrick, Cottle’s granddaughter, took up the cause in her grandmother’s stead the last time Herring was up for parole in 2019. More than 3,600 signatures were collected on petitions and submitted to the parole board requesting that Herring not be released.

“I’m completely relieved and just excited that he is going to stay in there,” Headrick said in July 2019 after learning Herring’s parole had been denied.

Herring, now 67, has been in prison for 39 years. He is currently incarcerated at Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield and is next eligible for parole in July 2029, according to the state prison website.

