Summit County Prosecutor's Office offering a Citizen's Academy starting next month

The Summit County Prosecutor's Office will again offer a Citizen's Academy beginning next month.

The academy is aimed at providing insight into the criminal justice system and how cases are prosecuted.

The 10-week program will be offered mainly via Zoom, with the first session on Sept. 13. The deadline to apply is Aug. 30.

Topics for the latest academy will include gun violence, police use of force and body cameras, child support, sex crimes, human trafficking, grand jury, domestic violence and ethical decisions about prosecuting crimes. Speakers will include prosecutors, victim advocates and judges.

The academy is free and open to the public. To apply, visit www.prosecutor.summitoh.net.

For more information, contact Elliot Kolkovich, the community outreach prosecutor, at eklokovich@prosecutor.summitoh.net or 330-643-7751.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County prosecutor seeking applicants for Citizen's Academy