Summit County Reentry Court helps man transition from robbery to third grade teacher

Courtney Brown, a graduate of the Summit County Common Pleas Court's Reentry Program, is now working as a substitute teacher at Emmanuel Christian Academy in Akron.

Not everyone gets a chance to turn their life around, and not everyone who gets that chance makes it.

Courtney Brown, whose gambling addiction took him from college studies to a prison sentence for armed robbery, is one of the success stories. He credits counseling he received through the Summit County Common Pleas Court's Reentry Program.

Brown's 2016 robbery was his fourth felony conviction since he was 19. The 33-year-old now teaches 8- and 9-year-old third graders and hopes to eventually become a school counselor.

"I was in serious trouble. I could be in prison right now, so help me God," he said. "I caught my last case in 2015, and that was for aggravated robbery. I was at trial and my lawyer came out and said that if you plead guilty for five years, the judge will consider you for judicial release."

"I was facing, like 27 years for aggravated robbery," he said.

Brown's first conviction as an adult was in 2008, when he was sentenced to eight months on a drug charge. That sentence was suspended while he was placed into an 18-month community control program. Eight months later, he was back in jail.

He was then charged with second-degree felony robbery in 2009. This time, the trial lasted around 12 months and he ended up with a three-year sentence. Another drug charge followed in 2014, which got him a two-year term of community control.

He was indicted on another robbery charge in 2015. That trial lasted until mid-2016, when he took a five-year plea deal.

"The prosecutor was saying, 'He doesn't deserve to be out. He's a career criminal, blah, blah blah,'" Brown said. "Without the judge, I would still be in jail now."

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien handled Brown's last case.

"I told her, 'Give me some help and I promise I won't let you down,'" he said.

There was no guarantee he would be let out early into the program, as it depended on how he acted in prison.

“Courtney pled guilty to some very serious charges and was sentenced to prison," the judge said, adding Brown was just a few weeks short of earning a master's degree in education when he was granted judicial release after serving 14 months.

"While in the program, my team was able to assist him in getting enrolled in graduate school and more deeply involved in Gamblers Anonymous," O'Brien said. "I am thrilled to have learned how well he has continued to do since he left the program almost three years ago.”

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien, shown in a file photo, handled Courtney Brown's last case. "I am thrilled to have learned how well he has continued to do since he left the program almost three years ago,” she said recently.

Gambler, thief, scholar : Akron man turns life around

Brown said his problems stemmed from a gambling addiction he'd had since he was a juvenile.

A former Kent State University football player, Brown said his first robbery as an adult came after he tried to get money because he had gambled away a tuition check. He would gamble on "literally anything."

"Cards, sports bets and dice," he said, adding he went through "hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"I probably gambled $500,000 over the last 15 years," he said, explaining most of the gaming venues were in private homes located in cities across the state. "It was just friends and associates."

Even while he was taking classes at Kent State, hoping to be a sports agent, he gambled.

"I would get a $10,000 school check and I would just go gambling. In three days it would be gone and I would go try and rob somebody because I just lost $10,000.

"The first person I robbed, I don't even remember," he said. "When I was in college, I stole my coach's computer and tried to sell it. The next time I tried to rob somebody, I sold my computer and tried to rob them."

While in prison, he continued taking classes. He got his bachelor's degree in organizational management through the University of Akron in 2014, after his first prison term.

He went back to prison in 2016.

"I was gambling one day, and I lost my rent money, so I went to rob somebody," he said. "At this time, I was working on my master's program."

He credits the reentry program with turning his life around and says he is now dedicated to making the world better for others as a counselor for young adults.

"Through a lot of self-reflecting and emotional unpacking, I was able to begin to learn myself and find my passions," he said. "Therapy and cognitive behavioral programs played a huge role in my transformation. It allowed me to develop self-awareness and focus on enrolling back in college.

"This is just the beginning ... I want to work with the kids. There are a lot of kids out there that I can help," he said.

Summit County Reentry Court Program provides a specialized alternative to prison

The Summit County Common Pleas Reentry Court Program, established in 2006, is a collaboration of the Court of Common Pleas General Division, the Adult Probation Department and the Oriana House.

In addition to O'Brien, Common Pleas Court Judges Alison McCarty and Mary Margaret Rowlands preside over the program, which puts felony offenders under strict supervision in exchange for early release from their prison terms.

Participants are assigned an Oriana House caseworker, who makes referrals as needed for drug and/or alcohol treatment, counseling, education, mental health, employment or money management.

It isn't easy, and at last count during COVID, only about half of those who participated were successful at saying out of prison — 26 successful and 24 unsuccessful in 2021.

Prior to the pandemic, 67% of participants successfully completed their programs.

Rowlands said the judges and the reentry court team have an intimate knowledge of those who get accepted into the program.

"Our team integrates into their lives, and every aspect of their lives," she said. "We have a very rigorous screening process, so we know a lot about them when they come into the program. Most of us have several years of experience with a number of these people, because they get in trouble for a while and they get probation, and they just weren't able to be compliant. Ultimately, for one reason or another, they end up going back to prison.

"My bailiff and I have been there since January 2009 and between us, we remember every person," she said. "We are impacting people's lives profoundly when they come before us."

Emily Willard, one of two full-time staffers who manage the program, said about 60 people are currently on judicial release in the program.

With the exception of certain categories of offenders, including certain sexual and most violent offenders, "anyone can get into the program," she said, adding that individuals apply through their attorneys. They also should have at least one year remaining on their sentences.

Although Brown's education helped him get through the program, Willard said the reentry is designed to assist people no matter their level of education.

Rowlands said that in addition to convicts she sees in court, other Common Pleas Court judges refer potential program candidates to the three presiding judges.

She said one of her areas of concern includes offenders with a history of personal trauma, including sexual abuse related to their sexuality and gender identity.

"Their experience of trauma is a part of their anti-social conduct," she said. "We can make them whole and make them healthy in body and mind and spirit, and make them successful."

She noted some felons are not good candidates for the program, which requires intensive supervision. She said that in some ways, remaining in prison can be an easier alternative due to the program's demands.

Costs of counseling versus incarceration

Kiel Freeman, the program's other full-time manger, said statistics show the reentry program has saved state taxpayers millions of dollars.

He said that last year, 27 inmates granted early release had a combined 34 years remaining on their sentences. Since the state's cost per inmate is $67 per day, Kiel said last year's savings added up to more than $830,000 versus what would have been spent if they had remained in prison.

Likewise, in 2020, the program had 29 graduates with a combined 55 years remaining on their sentences, thus saving taxpayers $1.3 million compared to the long-term cost of keeping them incarcerated.

The program's 11 graduates thus far this year had a combined 21 years to serve, thus saving well over $500,000.

Ken Teleis, Summit County court grant administrator and IT manager, shown in a file photo, said the Reentry Court Program costs about $356,000 per year.

Ken Teleis, Summit County court grant administrator and IT manager, said the Reentry Court Program costs around $356,000 per year, with about $130,000 covered by the county's general fund.

Other funding includes about $170,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice that helps cover salaries for the program manager, a mentor coordinator, a recovery coach from Oriana House and recovery support for program participants.

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services provides about $55,000 more for participants' housing or utility assistance, transportation and emergency basic needs such as food, clothing and hygiene products.

Overcoming addiction and volunteering to mentor others

One important aspect of the program is provided by volunteers who have themselves graduated and decided to spend time helping others.

One of two such mentors, who asked that his real name not be used for this article, said his addiction to opiates started with a back injury and a prescription from his doctor that went out of control.

"It went on for years. Every little thing I had, I was going to a pain clinic for," he said. "When I was 49, I was so twisted up with pills and addiction, I couldn't see straight."

He said he ended up robbing people outside pharmacies for their prescriptions.

"I wasn't even out of money, I just didn't know anyone who had drugs to sell. I started robbing people for their prescriptions with a gun. I actually robbed some people who didn't have narcotics, and I gave them back and actually apologized to them.

"I was thinking I was so slick I just put some duct tape on my plates, thinking that was smart. You can put me at the top of the dumb criminals list — I was high as hell, I can tell you that."

Someone saw him taking the tape off of his car after a robbery and called police, who investigated and ended up arresting him.

He was 4½ years into a six-year sentence when he applied for judicial release.

"What I was impressed with is how much they offered in terms of helping people," he said. "It took a situation where I would have normally come out with five years of probation, and when I was done with reentry court, I was a taxpaying, voting citizen again."

He was so grateful that he now serves as a volunteer mentor for the program.

"There's different levels of struggle," he said, crediting the judges for their efforts in helping people get their lives back together.

"Everyone who works in that program has the same thought process: What can we do to help?"

Offering opportunity for former inmate to move forward

Emmanuel Christian Academy, at 350 S. Portage Path in Akron, is allowing Brown to teach as a substitute while his application for a teaching certificate is pending from the Ohio Department of Education.

A state certificate would allow him to get a job with a public school system.

"This is a Christian school, so we believe in second chances," said V. Rena Suber, the schools' chief administrator.

Middle School Principal Carla Jackson said Brown has proved to be a competent teacher, who is doing well working regularly to cover a full-time position that has been vacant for a few months.

"He was very transparent with all things ... That contributes to his success with us here," she said. "He was thankful for the opportunities, with the different type of opportunities the court provided for him to have a second shot."

Brown, who said his application for a state teaching license remains pending with the Ohio Board of Education, is hopeful about continuing his career.

"We need teachers like him," Jackson said.

Eric Marotta can be reached at 330-514-9433, or emarotta@recordpub.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

