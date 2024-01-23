Summit County Sheriff's Office seeks third person in fatal August I-77 shooting

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is seeking the arrest of a third person in the I-77 shooting on Aug. 3 that left Marquise Banks dead in Green, according to a news release.

Giovanni Porter, 23, of Carrollton, Texas, is charged with first-degree murder; a warrant is out for his arrest.

Porter is the third person to be charged in the incident.

Indictment: Sirvonte Suggs, 18, indicted by Summit County grand jury in deadly I-77 shooting

Also charged are 18-year-old Sirvonte Suggs and Ahmere Williams, 20.

Suggs pled not guilty to charges including two counts of murder and one felonious assault with a firearm and drive-by shooting specifications plus aggravated murder.

Williams pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, two counts of murder and felonious assault. All have firearm specifications, according to court documents.

Williams also faces charges in the Aug. 16 shooting death of Antenio Louis, 17, and the death of Tyson Arnold, 24, in April 2023.

I-77 shooting in August

The Summit County Sheriff's Office reports a passenger of a pickup truck fired several rounds from a handgun into a black SUV while both vehicles were traveling southbound on I-77. The driver of the Lincoln SUV was struck multiple times and killed,

Ohio Department of Transportation footage showed a pick-up truck traveling southbound on I-77 fire multiple rounds into Banks' vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Banks' vehicle careened across the grass median and crashed into a Mercedes, leaving its driver with minor injuries. Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Texas man is third person charged in fatal I-77 shooting