Summit County Sheriff's Office: Woman missing from Green left home without phone, belongings

A Green woman is missing after walking away from her home this month, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Brenda Stewart, 61, walked away from her Green home this month. The agency didn't say when she was last seen but said her friend contacted the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Stewart didn't take her cell phone or any of her belongings with her, the agency said.

Searches have been conducted by sheriff’s detectives, deputies and K-9 units. The Ohio Highway Patrol assisted with an airplane, and the Northern Summit Drone Team from the Macedonia Fire Department sent three drones.

Anyone who has seen Stewart or has information on her whereabouts should contact the Summit County sheriff’s detective bureau at 330-630-6317.

