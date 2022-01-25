Summit County unemployment rate falls in December as jobs figures increase

Summit County's unemployment rate in December fell to 3.5% from 3.6% in November and 6.4% from a year ago.

Summit County's unemployment rate dropped in December, with state figures showing the county had thousands more people employed last month compared to a year ago.

The county jobless rate last month was 3.5%, down from 3.6% in November and down from 6.4% in December 2020.

Akron's jobless rate was 4.1% in December, down from 4.3% in November and 6.4% a year ago.

The unemployment rate for Cuyahoga Falls was 3.3%, up from 3.1% in November and down from 46% in December 2020.

While these latest figures show Summit County has regained some jobs lost since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, they also show the county still has not returned to pre-pandemic job levels, even going back 22 years.

The county had 257,800 people employed last month, up 5,400 from December 2020. The figures also show the county had 6,500 more people employed in December 2019 at 264,300 compared to last month.

For the month of December dating back to 2000, Summit County jobs peaked at 283,300 in 2007, or 25,500 more than last month. The low for the month of December was 250,400 in 2011. There were more people employed in December 2000, at 269,400, than there were last month.

Unemployment rates fell in 38 of Ohio's 88 counties in December, rose in 29 counties and were unchanged in 21, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Holmes County had the lowest unemployment rate in Ohio at 2%, while Monroe County had the highest jobless rate at 6%.

Rates were not adjusted to take into account seasonal factors.

Ohio had a comparable unemployment rate of 3.4% in December, while the United States had a 3.7% seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate for the month.

Unemployment rates elsewhere in Northeast Ohio for December 2021, November 2021 and December 2020:

• Cuyahoga County: 4.1%, 3.9%, 3.9%

• Cleveland: 5.3%, 5.1%, 11.2%

• Medina County: 3%, 2.7%, 6.2%

• Portage County: 3.2%, 3.2%, 4%

• Stark County: 3.5%, 3.5%, 5.2%

• Canton: 4%, 4.5%, 6.4%

• Wayne County: 2.9%, 2.5%, 4.4%

