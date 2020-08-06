    Advertisement

    Summit Hotel Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

    The real estate investment trust, based in Austin, Texas, said it had a funds from operations loss of $25.9 million, or 25 cents per share, in the period.

    The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 20 cents per share.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $54.1 million, or 52 cents per share.

    The real estate investment trust specializing in higher end hotels posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33 million.

    The company's shares have decreased 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 48% in the last 12 months.

    

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INN

