FARO® Launches Latest Vantage Laser Tracker 6DoF Probe

·2 min read

--Highest-accuracy portable inspection tool faster and easier to use--

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader for 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics, today announced its next generation Vantage Laser Tracker 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) Probe. The new 6Probe offers exceptional portability and is compatible with FARO VantageS6 and VantageE6 Laser Trackers, enabling users to build, inspect and measure products faster and with greater accuracy.

The 6Probe is a cost-effective 6DoF solution that meets the dynamic measurement, speed, and accuracy requirements of the most challenging industrial applications. With kinematic self-identifying styli, users can now change probing tips quickly and measure without any recalibration and also measure hidden areas outside of the tracker's line of sight, with wider acceptance angles. The result is an advanced tool upgrade designed to enhance productivity and efficiency. In fact, the typical user of the new 6Probe can now save at least 30 minutes of time on any given workday.

"The next generation Vantage Laser Tracker 6DoF Probe extends maximum measurement consistency and reliability in a variety of working environments, delivering best-in-class performance through faster and easier probing than previous models," said Leo Martinez, FARO Product Marketing Manager. "With Super 6DoF and conventional 6DoF probing, FARO offers the industry's most comprehensive 6DoF solutions available."

6DoF and standard probing are enhanced by FARO ActiveSeek™, a feature to automatically locate and follow the active target. FARO trackers support the patented Super 6DoF TrackArm solution, which allows the Vantage and one or more FARO ScanArms to work together to create an integrated contact and noncontact 3D measurement system for large-volume measurement. With a range of up to 60 meters (with a 4-meter reach), Super 6DoF eliminates line-of-sight challenges and expands measurement range while maintaining superior accuracy.

The Vantage platforms offer comprehensive, large-volume 3D measurement up to 80 meters, significantly streamlining processes and reducing inspection cycle times while ensuring complete confidence in the results. The Laser Trackers maximize 6DoF measurement capabilities via the optional 6Probe, enabling precise measurement of hidden areas and small features.

For more information about FARO visit: www.faro.com.

    During the eight years that President Obama and his team managed the economy, Americans were regularly assured that the president’s Keynesian policies would deliver striking growth in the years ahead. The growth repeatedly failed to materialize, and what followed was a master class in blamesmanship. No matter how far into the Obama term we were, the disappointing growth was a “new normal”- not the result of President Obama’s high tax and heavy regulatory policies. It was all the fault of the Bush administration. In some sense, Bush was portrayed for the entire eight years as a comic book villain. His policies were so terrible that they were able to overwhelm the economy for years.Watching Vice President Biden prepare to be president gives one a strong feeling of déjà vu. Last week he called on Congress to pass Nancy Pelosi’s large and untargeted stimulus bill, chock-full of candy that is poison to Senate Republicans, such as a massive bailout for blue states. He added that it is going to be a “long dark winter” with the emphasis on long, and promised to return to his “Build Back Better” agenda of tax hikes and regulatory crackdowns as soon as possible.Before they storm the castle, perhaps the Biden team should make a list of their assets. The first asset is a strong economy. The COVID-19 pandemic recession likely ended in the third quarter of this year, when real GDP advanced a whopping 33.1 percent. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate for the fourth quarter suggests it will post growth around six percentage points. Combining the two, that means that the economy will about return to the level of GDP it posted right before the pandemic began, back when we had the strongest economy in generations. So the “back” part of the Biden slogan is superfluous, as the economy will likely be back before he takes office. As has been discussed at length in this space, that agenda doesn’t build at all, but rather subtracts from economic activity. So it doesn’t build, we are already back, and it’s worse than the status quo.The second asset is a vaccine. We are very close to the widespread availability of two enormously successful vaccines. More could well be on the way. Most Americans should be able to receive them by the spring. This means that the acceleration in the economy that is currently underway should, if we leave it alone, pick up steam as things head back to a post-pandemic normal.The third asset is a likely Republican-controlled Senate that has already shown that it is able to pass significant stimulus legislation. But it is not going to hand out cash to blue states willy nilly as the House Democrats have proposed.Which completes the setting. The economy is carrying enormous positive momentum into next year. Since the case load is spiking now, there is some chance that lockdowns will get worse before they get better. Firms around the country need to tread water for a few more months, after which they can return to normal. The risk is that there is a wave of bankruptcies between now and the late spring, that is set off by a return to widespread shutdowns. To face this risk, the administration needs to show it is serious about finding a compromise stimulus package, and cognizant that a promise of massive tax hikes next year is a negative for business sentiment. Businesses that are just hanging on with hope of a brighter future could well give up if that future includes a government that taxes away all their profits.Unfortunately, Vice President Biden has come out with exactly the opposite of this message. By sticking to the Pelosi bill, he fails to signal a willingness to compromise, suggesting to those holding out for another round of stimulus that they have little to hope for. And the future is dark as well, since the administration’s tax hikes are coming. In other words, he seems poised to fritter away all of the economic gains that the U.S. has achieved in the second half of this year. If the double-dip recession hits next year, Biden will remind us over and over that its Donald Trump’s fault. My guess is that he will find a way to mention Bush as well.