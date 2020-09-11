Media Advisory - MP Sidhu to Make an Electric Vehicle Announcement

OTTAWA, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Maninder Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton East, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support the Region of Peel's electric vehicle charging network.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
September 14, 2020
Time:
11 a.m. EDT
Location:
Southfields Community Centre
225 Dougall Avenue
Caledon, Ontario L7C 2H1
Notes:
Those who wish to attend are asked to respect the social distancing practices outlined by the Public Health Agency of Canada. Keeping two metres apart from others and wearing a face mask are highly recommended.
As per current public health guidance, please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
