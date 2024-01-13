Summit Lake Community Center extends hours to provide warming center during winter blast

The city of Akron is extending hours at the Summit Lake Community Center at 380 W. Crosier St. to provide a warming center for residents in need as cold weather hits the area.

From Sunday to Tuesday, the center will be open between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. All other Akron community centers will be open during their normal hours during the holiday weekend.

The Emergency Overnight Shelter located at 111 East Voris St. will also be open starting Saturday through Jan. 22. The shelter operates between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.

“With frigid temperatures setting in this weekend, we want to make sure everyone has somewhere to go to keep warm and be out of the elements,” said Akron Mayor Shammas Malik. "I applaud the efforts of the organizations collaborating on the emergency overnight shelter to keep folks sheltered during the coldest periods at night. We’ve set our hours to correspond with theirs so that no matter the time, residents will have somewhere to go.”

The city will continue monitoring for continuous frigid temperatures and will extend community center hours as necessary. Unless otherwise specified, the centers will return to their normal business hours starting Jan. 17.

The Emergency Overnight Shelter is a community partnership between The Peter Maurin Center, Summit County Continuum of Care, and Community Support Services and provides food, shelter, and clothing. Fore information about its services at akronemergencyshelter.org.

