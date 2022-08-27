Summit Mall evacuated after gun scare, closed for the night

Summit Mall was evacuated and closed Saturday after an incident involving four people, including one who apparently showed a gun during a confrontation, witnesses at the mall said.

An employee at a store in the mall who did not wish to be identified said it was evacuated quickly as word of the gun spread.

"This has been going on for an hour and a half," she said at 5:30 p.m., referring to the police presence. "The mall was probably cleared within 10 minutes," she said. "Our store was cleared in seconds."

Despite social media reports of a shooting, the employee heard no gunshots and said police told her no shots had been fired.

"There wasn't a shooting," she said. "They saw the dude hold up something in his hand."

While she spoke, an employee from inside the mall came out to inform her that all four individuals had been apprehended.

Other witnesses at Summit Mall at the time of the event said they saw people running who said there had been a shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Fairlawn police at the scene said they were not authorized to talk to the media. One witness said in addition to the Fairlawn officers, police from Akron and Copley were at the scene.

People who went to Summit Mall after the incident were told it would be closed for the rest of the day.

This article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit Mall evacuated, closed after gun scare, four people apprehended