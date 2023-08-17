Summit Metro Parks to be recognized on CNN for its transformation of former golf course

Kayakers make their way along the Cuyahoga River during the Valley View River Celebration at the Valley View Area of Cascade Valley Metro Park in Akron in 2022.

Summit Metro Parks is getting some national attention for its work to transform a former golf course into a county park.

The park district announced Thursday that CNN recently visited the Valley View Area of Cascade Valley Metro Park to do a story about the transformation of the Valley View Golf Club into park land.

Restoration celebration: Summit Metro Parks celebrates Valley View Area and Cuyahoga River restoration

The segment will be part of CNN's Call to Earth series − www.cnn.com/interactive/call-to-earth/ − that focuses on the environment.

The Summit County piece is slated to air at 3 p.m. today (Thursday) during the Quest Means Business program on CNN International.

Just last year, the park district officially celebrated the dedication of the so-called “missing piece” that was previously a dairy farm and then a golf course that now connects 1,800 acres of protected green space across three metro parks: Cascade Valley, Gorge and Sand Run.

