Summit Metro Parks relocating central maintenance to downtown Akron. Here's why.

Summit Metro Parks is moving its central maintenance facility out of the Merriman Valley and into a facility at 505 S. Broadway St. in downtown Akron.

Summit Metro Parks plans to house its central maintenance operations on land that it recently purchased off of Broadway Street in downtown Akron.

Purchased for $3.1 million, the 4.5 acres of property comprises two buildings totaling 44,000 square feet, currently addressed 505 and 465 S. Broadway St.

The Metro Parks aims to begin operating in the larger building, 505 S. Broadway St., later this year, said Claire Merrick, marketing and public relations manager.

It will be Summit Metro Parks' only building in downtown Akron, she said.

Puzzle Creative Solutions leases the smaller building and will continue its lease for at least the next two years.

"By relocating maintenance center operations to this new facility, it will allow us to service more than 160 park district fleet vehicles and equipment in house, as well as provide the proper protection for vehicles and heavy equipment from the elements," Merrick said.

The new central maintenance facility will service all of Summit Metro Parks’ sites in the county, she said. Operations there will include fleet management; construction and building services; fabrication of kiosks, railings and signs; forestry operations; paving and striping; and snow and ice control.

Roughly 30 workers will be relocated from a Sand Run Parkway complex where Summit Metro Parks currently houses central maintenance. The park system has operated out of the current location for nearly a century.

The park system expanded that facility in 1990, but Merrick said the team has been keeping tabs on structural issues there for the past 15 years. Moreover, she said there is no more room to expand at that location to meet the growing needs of the Metro Parks.

“After much thought and careful analysis, we realized that there is a significant cost savings that is achieved by repurposing an existing building instead of building new from the ground up,” Merrick said.

New maintenance facility near planned Freedom Trail-Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail connection in downtown Akron

Summit Metro Parks' new central maintenance facility, which caught management's attention in August 2023, will be near where the park system plans to attach its Freedom Trail to the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail in downtown Akron.

“It’s in proximity to some of our key trails and connections, and the easy access that it provides makes it an ideal location,” Merrick said.

Dominic Caruso, communications director of Downtown Akron Partnership, said the new facility’s closeness to the Freedom Trail and other downtown amenities is important.

Downtown Akron Partnership works with Summit Metro Parks as part of the Akron Civic Commons, a collaborative group that works to create public spaces in the city.

“Downtown Akron is fortunate to be connected to extraordinary green spaces maintained through the wise stewardship of Summit Metro Parks, the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition and the city of Akron, among others,” Caruso said. “Downtown has a mixture of urban environments and green spaces that most cities dream about. The continued enhancement of the trails through downtown Akron, along with Metro Parks' presence, raises the vibrancy, attractiveness and quality of life in the neighborhood for all people.”

Additionally, Merrick said the new facility will give maintenance staff easier access to main roads extending from parks in Twinsburg to Portage Lakes and beyond.

“It really provides more of a central location,” she said.

Renovation to feature environmentally responsible paints, lights

If Summit Metro Parks were to repair the 100-year-old Sand Run Parkway building for maintenance, vehicle maintenance that requires lifts would not be possible, Merrick said.

But, she said, "the building is still a good building, so we will be housing our conservation staff in the existing building.”

Shipping and receiving, document retention and maintenance teams for Sand Run, O’Neil Woods and Hampton Hills Metro Parks will also remain at the Sand Run Parkway site.

Metro Parks staff plan to make renovations to the new facility that Merrick said are environmentally responsible. These include using paints with low contents of volatile organic compounds and installing all LED light fixtures.

"Purchasing an existing building minimizes the need for new raw materials and energy consumption associated with construction," she added. "Additionally, repurposing existing structures promotes sustainability by extending the life cycle of buildings, preventing unnecessary demolition waste."

Work continues at George Dam, Valley View Area of Cascade Valley

Ahead of their move to a new facility, Summit Metro Parks maintenance crews are managing multiple projects at nearby sites in and around Akron.

For instance, sediment from the removal of Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls will be transported to the Chuckery Area of Cascade Valley Metro Park in Akron. The park will then cap the sediment with soil and plant native species there, Merrick said.

Merrick also highlighted renovations taking place in the Valley View Area of Cascade Valley Metro Park.

“After all of our restoration efforts at Valley View, which have just done wonderful things in terms of the environment and wildlife and native species and things like that — the restoration of that one-mile stretch of the Cuyahoga River — this is going to allow people to enjoy and experience that restored river and bring it back to its free-flowing glory, basically,” Merrick said. “This river access will include a kayak and canoe put-in, gathering spaces, a nature play area for kids and things like that. So, that's very exciting, and that's expected to be complete this summer.”

