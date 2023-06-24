Summit police on lookout for armed and dangerous Park Avenue shooting suspect

SUMMIT – One person was injured in a shooting on Park Avenue today.

Summit police are investigating a shooting that took place on Park Avenue early this morning. One victim was taken to a local medical center for their injuries, authorities said.

The suspect remains at large in the area of Orchard Street and Roosevelt Way. He was described as a man wearing a black hooded windbreaker, black hat, white t-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers, and holding a black duffel bag, police said.

The investigation is currently ongoing. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Citizens are encouraged to avoid the area and not approach the suspect but call 911 if they see him, police said.

