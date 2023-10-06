Summit prosecutors appeal exclusion of CyberCheck evidence in brothers' murder trial

A Summit County judge has again thrown out CyberCheck evidence from being used in a murder case — this time involving half-brothers who are accused in a man’s shooting in September 2020.

Summit County prosecutors appealed Judge Kathryn Michael’s decision to exclude the evidence, which involves technology that tracks a person’s location based on their smartphone use, saying they didn’t have a case against Demonte and Demetrius Carr without it.

The Akron men were scheduled to go on trial Thursday in Summit County Common Pleas Court on charges that included aggravated murder and murder.

Instead, Michael gave both $25,000 signature bonds, as required by a criminal rule that kicked in when prosecutors appealed her ruling on the CyberCheck evidence.

Neither man, though, will immediately be released because of charges they have in unrelated cases that first must be addressed.

The Carrs’ case is among five Summit County murder cases in which defense attorneys have challenged the use of CyberCheck evidence. The attorneys argue they should be provided with the software, algorithm and other information needed to have an expert verify the CyberCheck findings. CyberCheck officials, though, have refused to provide this information, claiming it is proprietary.

This is the second time that a judge has refused to allow the CyberCheck evidence, prosecutors appealed and a defendant was given a personal recognizance or signature bond. The first was Javion Rankin, who is accused in a December 2020 shooting, and is now free on bond pending the outcome of the prosecutor’s challenge to the 9th District Court of Appeals.

Because they involve the same issue, attorneys expect that the appeals in the Carrs' and Rankin cases likely will be combined.

CyberCheck evidence also wasn’t permitted in Deair Wray’s murder trial this week in Summit County court for a double shooting in Cuyahoga Falls.

In two other murder cases, the issue of the admission of the CyberCheck evidence is still being decided.

Carr brothers are charged in a 2020 shooting

The Carr brothers are accused in the Sept. 23, 2020, shooting death of Jasmar Austin in Akron’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

Austin, 32, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 900 block of Raymond Street about 2:20 a.m.

Officers were responding to a report of gunfire and found a minivan crashed into a tree. The driver, Austin, was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Demonte Carr Sr., 31, is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder and felonious assault, all with firearm specifications that carry with them additional prison time. He has been held at the Summit County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Demetrius Carr, also 31, faces the same charges as his half-brother, plus having weapons under disability, which means a person was prohibited from having a gun because of a prior conviction.

Demetrius was already serving a four-year prison sentence for 2021 convictions in Summit County for robbery and having weapons while under disability and wasn’t given a bond because of this. He was due to be released in May 2024, according to the state prison website.

Judge throws out CyberCheck evidence

Michael held a hearing on the CyberCheck evidence issue and ruled that the information defense attorneys requested must be provided.

When the information wasn’t provided, Michael ordered Wednesday that CyberCheck evidence and testimony couldn’t be presented in the trial.

Prosecutors then appealed the judge’s decision to the 9th District.

“The ruling has rendered the state’s proof with respect to the pending charge so weak in its entirety that any reasonable possibility of effective prosecution has been destroyed,” Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Rick Raley Jr. said in a court document.

During a status conference Wednesday, Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Greg Peacock acknowledged that Michael had to give the brothers signature bonds. He asked, though, that if the Carrs are released, the judge require them to have maximum pre-trial supervision and GPS monitoring.

Michael granted this request.

J. Reid Yoder, who represents Demetrius, said he had planned to request an early release for his client on the robbery case before he was charged in the shooting case. Yoder said he now will file this early release request and, if it is granted, Demetrius will likely be placed under the supervision of the probation department for two years.

Attorneys Jeff Laybourne and Noah Munyer, who represent Demonte, said Demonte has a pending federal case for drug and weapon charges. He will need to appear before the judge handling the federal case to determine if he will be detained in that case.

Several family members of the Carrs were in court for their status conference.

“I love you, boys!” a woman yelled as deputies led the two men from the courtroom.

