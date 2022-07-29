Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.12

Summit State Bank's (NASDAQ:SSBI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.12 per share on 18th of August. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.1%.

Summit State Bank's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Summit State Bank has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 19% also shows that Summit State Bank is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 30.3% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Summit State Bank Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.262 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.2% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Summit State Bank has grown earnings per share at 30% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Summit State Bank Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Summit State Bank management tenure, salary, and performance. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

