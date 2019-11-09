Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Will Pay A 1.0% Dividend In 4 Days

Readers hoping to buy Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 14th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of November.

Summit State Bank's next dividend payment will be US$0.1 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.5 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Summit State Bank has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of $12.4927. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Summit State Bank paid out more than half (51%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Summit State Bank, with earnings per share up 6.8% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Summit State Bank has delivered an average of 5.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Summit State Bank for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

