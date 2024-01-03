Summoned for jury duty? I know how you feel

Since October I've been "on call" for jury duty, a three month stint that wraps up sometime in January. I've never shied away from civic duty. I vote, I pay my taxes, I report crimes when I see them and I answer the call for jury duty when it comes ― even when it is unpleasant or inconvenient.

I've offered up some legitimate reasons to be excused - travel for work, other prescheduled obligations and a bad case of the flu. It's admittedly the first time I've actually been asked to show up to the courthouse to join a juror pool and I grumbled about it.

A handy text message is always sent the night before to remind me to report for potential duty the next morning. The first time I showed up at the courthouse I was Juror No. 84. I listened as more than half those in the courtroom told the judge exactly why jury duty was going to be impossible for them to undertake. I was dismissed from duty after having raised my hand when asked if I had any knowledge of the case (a child abuse case the Current-Argus had been covering for months.) Later I learned no jury was seated, the first two rows of potential jurors emptied out by excusals, and the trial was moved to another county.

I missed the second text to present myself at the courthouse having forgotten my exact sequences number. The courthouse clerk's office was kind enough to remind me by text message that I had failed to report for duty and needed to offer an excuse. It felt kind of like being called to the principal's office.

The third time I got labeled Juror No. 83, but didn't make the cut for a felony arson case that was supposed to last two days. Instead, the judge called on persons sitting in the first two rows of pews to fill the jury seats. As a majority of the juror pool was excused, the gentleman seated beside me threw up his clenched fists and uttered a somewhat quiet, "Yes!"

Last week, when the call came again I became No. 24 and took a seat in the second row of pews in the courtroom (an ominous sign). This time, the potential juror beside me quietly uttered again and again, "not me, not me, not me."

It finally dawned on me ― no one enjoys jury duty. It's viewed with grievance, tolerated as an inconvenience and relegated to one of those must-dos we stomach. A friend shared her jury duty consisted of trying to stay awake enough to follow the testimony presented in a DWI case she'd been called on to judge. Another said he'd actively taken notes on how the lawyers were dressed instead of the evidence being presented in an assault case.

As citizens we are called upon to serve, a role equally important in our democracy as that which guarantees the defendant a right to trial by peers. The next time a text message pops up on my phone to report to the courthouse, I promise to bear that in mind, gripe only a little bit and do my level best to be seated in the last row of the courthouse gallery.

Did you receive a jury summons? Find more information about serving on a jury at https://fifthdistrictcourt.nmcourts.gov/.

Jessica Onsurez is news director for USA Today Network-New Mexico. Reach her at jonsurez@gannett.com or follow her on the social media platform X at @jussGREAT.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Summoned for jury duty? I know how you feel