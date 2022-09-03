Sumner boys varsity basketball coach investigated after potential victims approach police

A Sumner High School boys basketball coach is being investigated by law enforcement after two potential victims approached the police.

In a series of tweets Friday evening, the City of Sumner announced that the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District had placed the suspect on administrative leave. According to the tweets, the person has been prohibited from returning to the high school or making contact with any students.

A Sumner Police investigation is underway regarding a @SumnerSchools high school varsity boys basketball coach. It’s very early in the investigation, and there are few details we can share at this time so that we don’t compromise the integrity of the process. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/9BFVspruVt — Sumner, Washington (@CityOfSumnerWA) September 3, 2022

The investigation began when two victims approached the police department, according to police department spokesperson Carmen Palmer. In a phone call with The News Tribune, Palmer said officers are continuing to reach out to other potential victims and people familiar with the situation.

While Palmer noted that the investigation is still in its early phases, she said no one is in immediate danger currently. She expects to release more details as the investigation progresses. As of Friday evening, The News Tribune has not been able to reach the suspect for comment.

The police department asks that anyone with information about the investigation call their tip line at 253-299-5678. It is also offering telephone counseling services through a third party at 1-866-600-9578 for anyone with psychological distress related to the case.