Sumner charged with four new felony counts, including Level 1 child molest

May 27—ANDERSON — Four additional felony charges of child molesting have been filed against former Madison County councilman Steve Sumner.

Special prosecutor Jackie Starbuck filed the additional charges Friday, including a Level 1 charge of child molesting and an additional misdemeanor charge.

The charging information for the original rape charge states that between July 1, 2020 and Aug. 4, 2020, Sumner knowingly or intentionally had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16 when the person was compelled by force or the imminent threat of force.

The new charges involve a second victim under the age of 14.

Sumner, 52, is facing a total of 15 felony charges and three misdemeanors for alleged sexual activity with the two girls when they were under the age of 16.

Three of the new felony charges state that Sumner had the victims in his care.

Defense attorney Bob Summerfield didn't object to the new charges.

"There appears to be some coaching involved and allegations made up by others," he said.

Sumner attended the hearing, but didn't address the court.

Starbuck made a request to raise Sumner's bond to $100,000, the standard bond for a Level 1 felony.

Summerfield argued that Sumner was not a flight risk and has appeared at every court hearing.

Sumner is currently free after posting a $5,000 bond.

His trial is set to start on Oct. 3 before Special Judge Jeffrey Todd of Grant County.

Summerfield said a continuance might need to be requested because of the additional victim and more witnesses. He said authorities confiscated nine different electronic devices, and he wants an expert to review the evidence.

A Level 1 felony carries a possible 20- to 40-year prison sentence with an advisory sentence of 30 years.

Following his arrest in December, Sumner said he was innocent of the charges.

Sumner was elected to the Madison County Council from District 2 in 2018 and resigned from his seat on the council in 2021 following his arrest.

He also served as a pastor with the Lighthouse Church in Anderson.

Investigators obtained forensic information from both Sumner's and the girl's cell phones. On Sumner's cell phone, investigators found numerous images and videos of a young nude female.

The girl said all but two of the photographs were of her, taken in 2019 or the beginning of 2020, according to the charging information.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.