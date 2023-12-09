Sumner County deputies hoping for new leads in decades-old cold case

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One new lead, and nothing since.

It’s been more than two decades after a mother of four disappeared, and Sumner County investigators are desperate to learn more.

Brandee Thomerson struggled with bipolar disorder and drug addiction. Her husband told News 2, she sometimes would disappear. However, what normally would be just a couple of days has turned into 20 years.

Search to identify cold case victim killed on I-24 in 2007 continues

“Brandee was reported missing in March of 2003. She was last seen at a restaurant in Portland called the Iron Skillet,” explained Chief Deputy Eric Craddock of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandee was 42 years old at the time of her disappearance. After 15 years of unanswered questions, News 2 had sat down with her husband.

“Everybody loved her. She was fun to be around,” said William Thomerson.

Now, five years after that interview, investigators are still left wondering what happened.

At the time of her disappearance, the couple owned a restaurant in Portland, Tennessee, about 45 minutes north of downtown on the Tennessee and Kentucky border. William went to pick Brandee up one nigh; the doors were locked and Brandee was nowhere to be found.

Two decades-old cold cases out of Robertson County remain unsolved

“She was supposed to be back at work that her husband owned and just never showed back up,” Craddock said.

Then, a lead in the case would bring law enforcement to Davidson County.

Craddock explained Brandee was last seen getting into a champagne-colored vehicle with tinted windows. Detectives located the owner of the car and learned that Brandee had been taken to the Dickerson Road area in Nashville, where she was dropped off at an area motel.

“The statement is that she was dropped off at an area hotel in the Dickerson Road area and then vanished into thin air. She has not been seen or heard from since,” said Craddock. “Every lead that we followed ended up in a dead end. There was nothing else that we could find to do to attempt to find her.”

UNSOLVED TENNESSEE: Find more of the state’s cold cases, missing persons, and other mysteries →

Sumner County detectives believe someone knows something about this disappearance and they hope someone will come forward. If you know anything, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 452-2616.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.