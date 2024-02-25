Sumner County EMS highlights concerns following Millersville Fire Dept. turnover

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a week and a half after Millersville Fire Chief Brandon Head was terminated, Sumner County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officials said they’re still feeling the strain on resources.

Head was terminated earlier this month, following the acting city manager, city attorney, and police chief. Since Head’s firing, nearly all of Millersville’s volunteer firefighters have resigned, as well as the assistant chief who was promoted to chief.

Last week, Sumner County EMS issued a notice saying it would no longer be able to rely on medical help from the Millersville Fire Department.

“If one of our ambulances is out, due to already a 911 emergency medical call, there is no — again, to our knowledge, we have not been made aware of anything — but there’s not a medical responder that will be able to respond inside of the city limits,” said Sumner County EMS Capt. Jackson Boyd.

That notice was sent out moments before Millersville’s heated city commission meeting. It said, to Sumner County EMS’ knowledge, the Millersville Fire Department no longer had any licensed medical first responders.

Although current City Manager Tina Tobin said a new chief has been hired, who is medically trained, Sumner County EMS officials said they still haven’t been able to verify that.

“Chief [John Michael] Poss did attempt to contact the City of Millersville and ask them if they had an interim chief that they had planned on putting in place. We were advised that they could not say anything, they could not tell us, so at that point, we had a duty to act to be able to advise them that they were in violation of that Tennessee EMS code,” Boyd explained.

According to Boyd, Sumner County EMS remains eager to work with the Millersville Fire Department’s new leadership, but the interim still leaves a strain on the system. In the meantime, the department has adjusted resources to respond most effectively.

“Just knowing that we don’t have that additional personnel with us, watching our back, being able to help out…This job is already anxiety-driven as it is, and to add that additional non-help definitely puts that at more of an increase,” Boyd told News 2.

Boyd said prior to Head’s termination, nearly all Millersville firefighters had some kind of medical training.

