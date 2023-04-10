Sumner County judge delays Michael Cummins trial

A Sumner County Judge delayed the trial for a man charged with numerous counts of first-degree murder after eight people were found dead in April 2019.

Michael Lee Cummins was scheduled to go to trial Wednesday.

Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley confirmed Monday morning that the trial was delayed, but referred all further questions to Criminal Court Judge Dee David Gay.

A new date for the trial has not been announced.

Efforts to reach Judge Gay were not immediately successful.

Cummins has been awaiting trial for nearly four years after questions regarding his mental competency and COVID-19 delayed the case.

The case began when six people were found dead at a home Cummins shared with several relatives on April 27, 2019.

David Cummins, 51, Marsha Nuckols, 64, Charles Hosale, 45, Clara Cummins, 44, Rachel McGlothlin-Pee, 43, and Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, 12, were found dead by a family member.

Police then found 69-year-old Shirley Fehrle dead inside her home when they connected a stolen car, believed to have been used by Cummins, to the victim.

Cummins was then connected to an earlier homicide case when a gun belonging to James Fox Dunn, who was found dead about a week earlier, was found at one of the crime scenes on April 27.

Whether or not Cummins was mentally fit for trial became a key point for his defense. He'd been ordered by judges to undergo mental health evaluations and treatment in the years before the killings but was never successful.

While in and out of jail for various other crimes, Cummins threatened and attempted suicide multiple times. Since his arrest in this case, Cummins has undergone several evaluations.

In a January hearing, prosecutors with Whitley's office argued for the death penalty should Cummins be found guilty. His attorney largely pointed to his mental health as a reason he should not be considered for the ultimate punishment.

Judge Gay took the ruling under advisement before deciding Cummins will be eligible for the death penalty should he be found guilty.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michael Cummins trial delayed ahead of jury selection