Sumner County Sheriff's Office: 16-year-old teen slain as bystander in domestic dispute

A 16-year-old teen bystander was fatally shot Saturday during what police called an unrelated domestic dispute.

Devonn Fields is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sumner County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Eric Craddock said Fields was shot and injured during the domestic dispute. Police did not release the name of the slain teen.

Craddock said the woman took her minor child and the visiting minor from the home to a vehicle when police say Fields took a firearm from the home and began firing towards the woman and two children.

The teen was visiting the home, according to Craddock.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 615-442-1858.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Teen, 16, fatally shot during unrelated Sumner County domestic dispute