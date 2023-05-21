In Sumner County, Tennessee, conservatives take aim at elections

In Sumner County, Tennessee, there is a new majority on the county commission aligned with members of a local Constitutional Republicans group. Fellow Republicans and community members say the new majority is operating outside political norms, inviting lawsuits and jeopardizing county operations including how elections are conducted. (May 21) (AP video: Kristin M. Hall, George Walker IV)