🌱 Sumner Houses Pipe Burst + Coney Hospital Gets Needed Support

First, today's weather:

Milder temperatures, a high of 42 and a low of 19.

A pipe burst in a Brooklyn public housing facility, flooding the stairwells and lobby with an "icy waterfall." The residents of the Sumner Houses at 303 Vernon Ave. had been dealing with inconsistent and hot water to begin with. Residents have grown increasingly worried that the utilities issues will lead to increased health and safety issues. (WPIX 11 New York) Military medical teams arrived at Coney Island Hospital to offer support to an embattled staff. The hospital is among those hit hardest by the pandemic, and the military sent a group of physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, and medics to take some of the burden off of the Brooklyn medical professionals. The hospital recently reached a peak of 220 COVID patients, nearly 80 percent of the level in April 2020. (CBS New York) Service changes are coming to North Brooklyn's B48 bus route during construction on the Lorimer Street subway station. The B48 will run from Lorimer Street to Union Avenue for about six blocks as Lorimer Street will be temporarily turned into a one-way in order to accommodate construction. (Brooklyn Paper)

Chess workshop with the Brooklyn Public Library . (4 p.m.)

Jordan Carlos live at Union Hall . (8 p.m.)

Unphased Comedy, open mic at Eastville Comedy Club. (9:45 p.m.)

Live music at Baby's All Right. (10 p.m.)

Apply now to BAM Brooklyn's Dance In Focus Intensive . (Instagram)

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger on Feb. 5 with the Brooklyn Children's Museum . (Facebook)

Brooklyn Arts Council is launching the BAC Wellness Studio on Monday, Jan. 31. (Facebook)

Apply now to the Brooklyn Children's Museum's Teen Curators Program. (Facebook)

Read a glowing writeup of Brooklyn's own Taqueria Ramírez . ( Paywall: The New York Times)

Here are 5 local art institutions that you can support today. (Brooklyn Reader)

We Have Fun: A Free Comedy Show (January 26)

Progressive® Insurance New York Boat Show® (January 26)

Seven Acres Montessori Elementary/Middle School Virtual Info Event (January 27)

Behind The Scoreboard — Sports For Athletes With Disabilities (Details)

