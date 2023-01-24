Sumner man accused of stealing German shepherd in Livermore Falls

Jan. 23—LIVERMORE FALLS — A Sumner man accused of stealing an 18-month-old German shepherd named Harley on Saturday was charged Sunday night after police found him and the canine in Piscataquis County.

Dean Hall, 55, of Sumner was issued two summonses on felony charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release, Chief Michael Adcock said.

The chief said a neighbor reportedly saw a man with a dog on Park Street who said he found it and was taking it to the Livermore Falls Police Department. The dog owner, who lives at 348 Park St., called Adcock and asked if a dog had been picked up or if there were any dog complaints. There was neither, Adcock said.

The owner called Jay Police Department and the dog had not been dropped off there either.

Police officer Andrew Gooldrup investigated Sunday.

A person saw a photo of Harley on the Lost Dog Facebook site and reported seeing a dog that looked like Harley to Livermore Falls police. Police sent an alert to other police departments and the dog and Hall were found Sunday night in Piscataquis County, according to the chief.

The owner drove to Piscataquis County on Sunday to pick up the dog, Adcock said.

Hall is scheduled to appear March 15 in Lewiston District Court.

A conviction for each charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.