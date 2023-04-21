Sumner's trial continued until September

Apr. 21—ANDERSON — At the request of his defense attorney, the trial of former Madison County councilman Steve Sumner has been delayed until September.

Sumner, 53, faces 13 criminal charges for alleged sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16. If convicted, Sumner could receive a prison sentence ranging from 10 to 57 years and fines of as much as $120,000.

He was scheduled to go on trial Feb. 27 in Madison County Circuit Court Division 3, but a requested continuance by defense attorney Bob Summerfield was granted by Special Judge Jeffrey Todd of Grant County.

The trial was reset for May 1, but Judge Todd granted a continuance until Sept. 5. The state did not object.

Sumner is currently free after posting a $5,000 bond.

The most serious charge against Sumner is Level 3 felony rape.

The rape probable cause affidavit states that between July, 1, 2020 and Aug. 4, 2020, Sumner had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16 who was compelled by force or the imminent threat of force.

Following his arrest in December, 2021 Sumner said he was innocent of criminal charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography, both Level 6 felonies.

Investigators obtained forensic information off cell phones belonging to Sumner and the alleged victim. On Sumner's cell phone, investigators found photos and videos of a nude girl.

The girl said all but two of the photographs were of her and were taken in 2019 or 2020, according to the charging information.

Sumner was elected to the Madison County Council from District 2 in 2018 and resigned from his seat in 2021. He also served as a pastor with Lighthouse Church in Anderson.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.