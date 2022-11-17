Sumter County high school teacher charged with making unlawful contact with students

A teacher at South Sumter High School in Bushnell has been placed on leave after deputies say he made inappropriate contact with at least two students.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation Friday after they say a student at the school reported “inappropriate communications and physical contact” by a teacher, identified as 48-year-old Jason Patrick Sager.

Through their investigation, Sumter County detectives determined Sager used a social media application to make contact with the student after school hours. Deputies say they found evidence that Sager also made unlawful physical contact with the student.

According to the sheriff’s office, while detectives were interviewing a witness to the claims, they determined that witness was also a victim of unlawful physical contact by Sager.

The sheriff’s office ultimately found enough evidence to charge Sager with two counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor and four counts of battery.

Sager was arrested in Hernando County Wednesday evening and is being held in the jail there with a $14,000 bond.

Sumter County School District officials say they placed Sager on administrative leave and removed him from all contact with students “due to the serious nature of the allegations.”

He’ll remain on leave and under the no-contact order pending the outcome of the sheriff’s office investigation and action by the school board.

“We are appalled by the charges against Mr. Sager,” the School District said in a statement. “We will be fully cooperating with law enforcement and working with the school and students to provide any needed assistance.”

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking any other potential victims of Sager, or anyone with information about additional instances of inappropriate contact to call them at (352) 569-1600.

