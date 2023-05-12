Sumter County teacher accused of pulling hair, ears of student with special needs

A Sumter County elementary school teacher was arrested Thursday after she was accused of pulling the hair and ears of a student with special needs.

Deputies said Sherri Robinson, 55, an ESE teacher at Wildwood Elementary School, would use physical force to gain compliance from a child in her class with special needs when the child acted out.

Deputies said the abuse was reported Tuesday and Robinson was arrested Thursday.

She is charged with cruelty toward child/abuse without great bodily harm.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

