Sumter Jail employee arrested, fired

The Albany Herald, Ga.

Apr. 25—AMERICUS — An extensive investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office into contraband being brought into the Sumter County Jail led to the arrest of a jail employee, the sheriff's office said.

Brenda Alford, 47 has been arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff's office and is being charged with crossing the guard line and violation of oath of office.

Alford has been employed with the sheriff's office as a detention officer since January 2017. She has since been terminated from her position with the sheriff's office.

