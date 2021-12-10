Sumter man accused of slashing daughter’s throat, skipping court taken into custody

A Sumter man wanted on attempted murder charges has been taken into custody, police said.

Jeremiah Charles Owings, 39, who allegedly slashed his teenage daughter’s throat with a folding knife Sunday evening, was apprehended Thursday, Sumter Police said in a statement.

Police had sought the public’s assistance locating Owings Thursday after he skipped a court appearance.

He was originally arrested Sunday night after calling 911 to report that he’d cut his 15-year-old daughter’s throat, spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt said. The girl was taken to a Columbia area hospital where she underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

Sumter police initially charged Owings with felony unlawful conduct toward a child and he was released the next day on $5,000 bond.

Three other children between the ages of 6 and 15 who were in the Clematis Trail home at the time of the attack were placed into emergency protective custody.

After further investigation determined Owings had intended “lethal harm” when he slashed his daughter, the charges against him were upgraded and arrest warrants were issued on charges of attempted murder, weapon possession and resisting arrest, McGirt said.

Owings, who has ties to other parts of the state, did not appear at a Department of Social Services’ probable cause hearing regarding the custody of his three other children the following morning, police said.

The details of his subsequent arrest were not immediately available.