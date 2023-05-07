Sumter driver, who made improper turn, arrested after police chase through 2 SC counties

A Sumter man was arrested on Interstate 20 near Clemson Road outside of Columbia Saturday after leading two Sheriff’s Offices in a car chase.

Police used spike strips to slow Reginald Van Lyons, 57, as he fled into Richland County from Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies.

The chase began near McCray’s Mill Road as Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a “driver’s license safety check” on St. Paul Church Road, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

During the security check, deputies reported seeing a vehicle turn around in the road without signaling and tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic citation.

The vehicle, driven by Van Lyons, didn’t stop, instead driving through Sumter County and into Richland County.

Sumter County deputies called the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, which had deputies wait for Van Lyons near Lower Richland High School. Richland County Sheriff’s deputies used spike strips to try to slow down Van Lyons, but after driving over the spike strips, Van Lyons continued onto I-20.

He drove without tires on the interstate all the way to Clemson Road, where his car stopped and authorities arrested him, according to the statement from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Van Lyons was charged with making an improper turn, failing to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

He is being held at the Sumter County detention center awaiting a bond hearing.