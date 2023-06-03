Sumter man wanted in connection with vehicle, weapon theft charges

A Sumter man is wanted in connection with stolen vehicle and weapon charges, Sumter police said on Friday.

Tyquan Jerome Bell-Sanders, 21, is considered armed and dangerous, Sumter police said in a release.

Bell-Sanders was found by officers driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen when it crashed on May 27, the release said. The suspect then ran from the vehicle. A firearm that had also been reported stolen was found inside the vehicle.

Bell-Sanders had still not been seen as of Saturday morning, Sumter Police Department Public Information Officer Tonyia McGirt said. He was last seen exiting the car on Maney Street in Sumter, she said.

The vehicle and firearm were reportedly stolen from two separate Midlands counties, but McGirt would not confirm which counties.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest, the release said.

Anyone who sees Bell-Sanders or has information about his location is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or call the nearest law enforcement agency.