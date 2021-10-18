Sumter police searching for shooter who killed a Midlands man Sunday afternoon

Sumter police are looking for a shooter who killed a man Sunday afternoon.

Police officers arrived on scene at Hannah Street where they found Bryan Myers, 31, formerly of Langley, lying in the road after being shot.

Police say Myers was approached by two people around 3:30 p.m. while walking by Harmony Court Apartments before being shot. He was treated at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital located in Sumter, where he later died. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803- 4362700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest. Tips can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com.