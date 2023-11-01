Sumy creates new city military administration after former mayor accused of bribery

Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, Sumy, Ukraine has introduced a new city military administration to be headed by the deputy head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OVA), Oleksiy Drozdenko, according to a decree published on the President’s Office website on Nov. 1.

Drozdenko’s appointment comes amid corruption charges against the city's mayor, Oleksandr Lysenko, who was removed from office by a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Oct. 9, as reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

A former dean of the Electronics and Information Technology Faculty at Sumy State University, Drozdenko had been responsible for digital development in the regional military administration since June 30.

Lysenko and Sumy Oblast Infrastructure Department head, Oleksandr Zhurba, were detained on Oct. 2 while receiving a bribe from a garbage collection company, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The operation was conducted by SBU, SAPO, and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

The officials had “taxed” and demanded 2.13 million UAH (almost $59,000 USD) from the entrepreneurs and threatened to interfere with the business if they did not pay.

Lysenko and Zhurba were charged with bribery on Oct. 3 under Article 368, Part 4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison. Lysenko was released on bail of 3 million UAH ($82,600 USD) on Oct. 6.

Authorities conducted searches at the Sumy City Council on Oct. 26, targeting the office of the acting mayor, Yulia Pavlyk, confirmed by the City Council’s press service head, Olha Semenysta.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine