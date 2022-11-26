Sun City man attacked a family member with a knife on Thanksgiving, police say

A man from Sun City was arrested early Thanksgiving morning after he attacked a family member and stole her car, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Palmino, 39, was charged Thursday with attempted murder, grand larceny, credit card theft and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning, when authorities say Palmino assaulted a family member with a knife at the relative’s home in the Sun City gated community. Palmino then stole the family member’s purse and fled in her car, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not disclosed how the two were related. The victim was not injured as a result of the assault, Viens said.

At 9:30 that morning, the sheriff’s office was informed by Sun City security that Palmino had returned the car and purse. Deputies arrived at the home and arrested Palmino.

Palmino may be subject to additional charges if he used the relative’s stolen credit cards, Viens said.

The grand larceny charge stems from Palmino’s theft of the car, Viens said. Under South Carolina law, grand larceny is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, depending on the value of the stolen goods.

As of Saturday morning, Palmino was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.