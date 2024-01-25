When will the sun come out (with mild temperatures) this weekend at the Jersey Shore?

Cloudy skies, rain and fog will dominate the landscape this weekend.

Two low pressure systems will pass through New Jersey on Thursday night and Saturday night, forecasts Mount Holly's National Weather Service office. The systems will bring humid conditions with mostly cloudy skies and intermittent periods of rain showers.

A dense fog is expected along the Shore's coastline from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Small crafts are advised not to sail during this period. Patchy fog is expected to linger around Ocean and Monmouth counties throughout the weekend, says the NWS.

Asbury Park and Monmouth county weekend weather

Thursday- Rainy with patchy fog and a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night- Rainy with patchy fog before 1 a.m. The low should be around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday- Cloudy with a chance of rain before 1 p.m. The high should be near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday- Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday night- Cloudy and rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. The low should be around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday- Breezy with some showers. The high is forecasted to be near 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday night- Cloudy with showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. The low should be around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday- Partly sunny with a high near 37.

Toms River and Ocean county weekend weather

Thursday- Rainy with patchy fog. The high should be around 57. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night- Rainy with areas of fog. Low expected to be around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday- Cloudy with a chance of rain before 1 p.m. Patchy fog expected before 8 a.m. The high should be near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday- Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday night- Cloudy and rain late in the evening. The low should be around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday- Breezy with rain showers. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday night- Cloudy with chances for showers. The low should be around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Source: National Weather Service, Mount Holly

