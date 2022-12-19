Are Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SNCY) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 19% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sun Country Airlines Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sun Country Airlines Holdings is:

1.1% = US$5.5m ÷ US$508m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings' Earnings Growth And 1.1% ROE

It is hard to argue that Sun Country Airlines Holdings' ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 6.4%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, the disappointing ROE therefore provides a background to Sun Country Airlines Holdings' very little net income growth of 2.0% over the past five years.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 31% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SNCY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Sun Country Airlines Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, this doesn't explain the low earnings growth the company has seen. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Sun Country Airlines Holdings has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

