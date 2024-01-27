️ Sun Hall of Fame nominations

Jan. 26—By Jacques Kelly — jkelly@baltsun.com

January 26, 2024 at 5:00 a.m.

Manuel Antonakas, an executive of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and a founder of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, died of a stroke Jan. 19 at Gilchrist Hospice Towson. He was 84 and lived in Columbia.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Highlandtown, he was the son of Anthony Antonakas, a Bethlehem Steel inspector who also owned the old Tacoma Restaurant on Eastern Avenue, and Hariklia Diafokeris, a homemaker.

He was a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and earned a mechanical engineering degree at the University of Maryland, College Park. He was also a graduate of the university's Francis King Carey School of Law.

Related Articles

—

News Obituaries — Katherine B. Smith, veteran Baltimore County elementary school educator, dies

—

News Obituaries — Baltimore native Reggie Wells, master makeup artist who styled Oprah Winfrey, dies

—

News Obituaries — J.G.A. Pocock, former Johns Hopkins historian who placed the past in context, dies

—

News Obituaries — How a Navy SEAL fell into rough waters and another with Maryland ties died trying to save him

—

News Obituaries — Dexter Scott King, son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., dies of cancer at 62

He met his future wife, Maria Wood, at a volleyball tournament hosted at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation. Their first date was at the Pueblo Club on Front Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Antonakas began his career at the Patent and Trademark Office in 1963 and worked for the federal agency for more than 40 years.

He started as a patent examiner and worked his way up the management ladder. He retired as the director of the Office of Petitions.

He carpooled to Washington, D.C., and later to Crystal City, Virginia, from Columbia.

Mr. Antonakas later took the MARC train and found a seat in the quiet car where he began his morning reading.

"When he judged a briefcase, which he carried, his standard was how well it would hold a newspaper and sandwiches," his son Anthony Antonakas said.

Following his retirement he became a consultant to the agency and mentored other patent office workers. He stopped commuting to Washington four years ago.

He was also called as an expert witness in intellectual property cases.

His pastor, Father Louis J. Noplos, said: "He was a founding member of Saint Demetrios and everybody knew him. He engaged people in conversation and because he was so well-read, could offer different sides of a viewpoint."

"Manuel was funny and always telling stories. He had a quick wit and never took himself seriously. He had a great personality and he bonded well with young people," said a friend, Dr. Andrew Vendelis. "I've known him since we were in a wedding together. I was about 6 and he was 7."

"My father was known for telling a good story, fiercely supporting his family, and spoiling his children and four grandchildren," said his daughter, Joy Becker.

He was also a master of ceremonies for church banquets, coached his church's youth basketball team and worked at its summer camp.

He was a member of Philoptochos, a group that performs works of charity, and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House in East Baltimore.

"My father liked to cook at home and for the McDonald House residents," said his son Anthony. "He loved the crime drama 'Death in Paradise' and often taped episodes. He was in his church's production of 'Fiddler on the Roof' and played the role of Mordcha, the innkeeper."

His son also said, "He was excellent at ad-libbing if someone dropped a line."

"Anyone who knew Manny knew he was a man who loved a microphone, but hated the spotlight," said his son Jason Antonakas.

A family friend, Father Manuel Burdusi, pastor of Saint Theodore Greek Orthodox Church in Lanham, said: "He had a logical mind and loved his church with all his heart. He was instrumental in the building of Saint Demetrios, and I would call him a founding father."

Mr. Antonakas was a fan of British mystery writer Agatha Christie and owned a library of her works. He attended a performance of her long-running play "The Mousetrap" in London and visited her home in Devon.

Visitations will be held at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home at 1050 York Road in Towson from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday. A Trisagion service will be held at 1 p.m.

Mr. Antonakas will lie in state at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday when the funeral will begin. The church is at 2504 Cub Hill Road in Parkville.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Maria Wood Antonakas, a Bureau of Labor Statistics worker; two sons, Anthony Antonakas, of Santa Clara, California, and Jason Antonakas of Parkville; a daughter, Joy Becker, of Sykesville; and four grandchildren.

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—