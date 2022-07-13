This Sun Joe pressure washer has more than 40,000 reviews—and it’s marked down for Prime Day

The Sun Joe Pressure Washer is 15% off during Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has savings on everything from small upgrades to full-on appliances and outdoor equipment including this Sun Joe SPX3000 high pressure washer. The best-selling washer combines power, performance, and versatility to tackle any project you have be it buildings, boats, or driveways and is $30 off on Amazon right now.

The Sun Joe washer has almost 50,000 reviews from seasoned DIY'ers to novice handymen and all agree that it gets the job done with ease and without compromising on power. It carries two different types of detergent simultaneously in two 0.9-liter onboard tanks that can be switched between using the detergent selection dial, and the 34-inch extension wand makes the hard-to-reach jobs, like a second story or the underside of your care, a simple task.

Reviewers love the versatility of the interchangeable nozzle system that allows you to choose the pressure and stream shape that comes out of the wand. There is also a full two-year warranty included with your purchase.

Equipment for seasonal projects can be expensive if you're constantly having to run to the local home improvement store to rent, so Amazon Prime Day is a good time to invest; the Sun Joe washer is currently 15% off saving you $30 for a total of $169.99. Not only a good investment, but a lot of reviewers also insist once you feel the ease of clean-up jobs with the Sun Joe, it can become quite satisfying.

Prime Day sales are only available to members, but it isn't too late to sign up and take advantage of the sale. Sales run through the end of July 13, and there will still be tons of them!

