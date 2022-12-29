The Sun Journal Top Stories of 2022 #3: Lawsuit filed against Craven homebuilder charged with writing bad checks

A New Bern homebuilder was charged with felony worthless checks in January 2022.

On Jan. 18, a New Bern homebuilder was arrested and charged with three counts of felony worthless checks, according to warrants. He also has a lawsuit shown in Craven County civil court files due to issuing a fraudulent check.

What happened?

David Scott Gurganus of New Bern and owner of Watermark Homes based in Oriental, is accused of writing more than $45,000 worth of bad checks issued to two New Bern contractors, according to warrants obtained by the Sun Journal.

The two victims were listed as Chuck Guard, of Guy C Lee Building Materials company, and James Clouser, of Superior Plastering and Stucco in New Bern, shown on Gurganus' three arrest warrants.

Craven County civil court files show Gurganus is also being sued by Clouser based on money he was allegedly owed.

Gurganus worked as a homebuilder and has designed and constructed custom homes for nearly 20 years in North and South Carolina, according to the Watermark Homes website. The website also states he was president of the Homebuilders Association of Craven and Pamlico counties in 2015.

The Sun Journal reached out to Gurganus by email and phone and the Homebuilders Association by phone for a comment on Feb. 18, but did not receive a response by deadline after multiple attempts. The paper also contacted the Watermark Homes' office number on Feb. 18, but the line was no longer working.

The warrants state that Guard received a check from Gurganus for $4,218.14 on Jan. 29, 2021, and another totaling $11,735.17 on Nov. 22, 2021.

Guard was also contacted on Feb. 18 and answered the phone, but he said he would need to speak with his superiors before commenting.

The warrants read, "Gurganus knew he did not have sufficient funds on the deposit with the bank before presenting the checks."

The warrants say Clouser received a check worth $29,950 from Gurganus payable to Superior Plastering and Stucco on Nov. 5, 2021. He said he completed a full project of stucco work on a residential house and Gurganus hired him to do the job.

Clouser told the Sun Journal he was anticipating receiving his full payment for the project, but instead was told by Gurganus not to cash the check.

"When he gave me a check for the total amount and told me not to cash it, it was a total shock," he said by phone call. "So I had to pull all that money out of savings just to cover that mess. I'm not recovered, but thank God I had the means until the court system deals with him."

Gurganus is required to be back in court on May 6 for the worthless check charges.

Lawsuit: Gurganus VS. Clouser

A Craven County civil court lawsuit claims Gurganus paid Clouser $10,000 by a personal check that cleared on Nov. 19, 2021. Clouser was owed $29,950, but he never received the remaining balance as of Jan. 18, according to the lawsuit.

Gurganus was given a notice on Jan. 19, 2022, the day after he was arrested, stating he was being sued by Clouser for the outstanding balance of $19,950 plus reimbursement for court costs, according to a magistrate summons form.

The summon states the homebuilder was required to appear in Craven County court on Feb. 10 for the lawsuit, but Gurganus failed to appear, court documents show. Because of his absence, Clouser won the case and was awarded $10,000 from the court, according to a money judgment order.

According to court records, Gurganus is scheduled to be in Craven County District Court on Feb. 9, 2023 for the three worthless check charges.

