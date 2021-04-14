Sun Life Financial Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of C$65.11 per share and the market cap of C$38.1 billion, Sun Life Financial stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Sun Life Financial is shown in the chart below.


Because Sun Life Financial is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 16% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.96% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Sun Life Financial has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.89, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Sun Life Financial is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sun Life Financial is fair. This is the debt and cash of Sun Life Financial over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Sun Life Financial has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of C$43.3 billion and earnings of C$4.088 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of Sun Life Financial is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Sun Life Financial over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Sun Life Financial's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 85% of the companies in Insurance industry. Sun Life Financial's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Sun Life Financial's ROIC is 1.04 while its WACC came in at 7.13. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sun Life Financial is shown below:

To conclude, Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Sun Life Financial stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

