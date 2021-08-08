Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.55

The board of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of September, with investors receiving CA$0.55 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Sun Life Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Sun Life Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Sun Life Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from CA$1.44 to CA$2.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.3% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Sun Life Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Sun Life Financial's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Sun Life Financial might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 12 analysts we track are forecasting for Sun Life Financial for free with public analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

