Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.55

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The board of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of September, with investors receiving CA$0.55 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Sun Life Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Sun Life Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from CA$1.44 to CA$2.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.3% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Sun Life Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Sun Life Financial's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Sun Life Financial might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 12 analysts we track are forecasting for Sun Life Financial for free with public analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy General Electric Stock Right Now

    To be clear right off the bat, I have not been a big General Electric (NYSE:GE) bull over the years. That kept me out of the massive decline in GE stock, as it fell from $30 to sub-$10. On the other hand, though, that also kept me from being long from the $5 to $6 area. This was all before the company’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which went into effect on Aug 2. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com The company’s most recent earnings report had some good news packed in. Combined with t

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy From Cathie Wood’s Fleet of ETFs

    If you’re looking for stocks to buy and can’t stand the 15 minutes of fame portfolio manager Cathie Wood’s gotten for her investment management company, Ark Investment Management, you might want to buy the Short ARKK ETF when it becomes available. The anti-ARKK ETF will trade under the symbol SARK and be actively managed by Tuttle Capital Management CEO Matt Tuttle. It will provide the inverse daily return of Wood’s biggest and best-known fund, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). You know the ET

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • How to Trade Nvidia Into Earnings

    Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares cooled just ahead of its long-awaited four-for-one stock split. But the decline didn’t last long. Once the price adjustment hit and NVDA stock suddenly became 75% cheaper, buyers returned. Since then, prices have been quietly climbing and are now within a pebble toss of the old peak. Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com But it’s not just Nvidia that’s been returning to its bullish ways; the entire semiconductor industry is waking up, fueled by a trio of better-than-ex

  • Stock Market Crashes Are Common: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and steep corrections are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to scoop up great companies at a discount.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy if You Don’t Like to Take Chances

    Over the past month, we’ve seen total chaos break out in Chinese stocks. The benchmark KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) has fallen as much as 50% from its recent highs. So far, at least, the selling hasn’t spread too badly into American stocks. However it’s a sharp reminder that corrections can happen quickly in the stock market. That may lead investors to wonder what are the best safe stocks to buy today. 7 Coronavirus Stocks to Buy as the Delta Variant Rises After all, while

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Cannabis Stocks Investors Need to Know

    Only focusing on the industry's headliners means you'll miss out on some great opportunities.

  • The 60/40 investing rule is dead, experts say — it's time to be more creative

    The classic mix of stocks and bonds may be a relic of an age long past.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.