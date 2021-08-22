Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.55

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Sun Life Financial Inc.'s (TSE:SLF) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.55 per share on 29th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.3%.

Sun Life Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Sun Life Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 39%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Sun Life Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from CA$1.44 to CA$2.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.3% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Sun Life Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Sun Life Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Sun Life Financial might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 12 analysts we track are forecasting for Sun Life Financial for free with public analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

