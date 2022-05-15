Sun Life Financial's (TSE:SLF) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of June to CA$0.69. This takes the annual payment to 4.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Sun Life Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Sun Life Financial is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 9.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 46%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Sun Life Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was CA$1.44, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$2.76. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Sun Life Financial has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Sun Life Financial will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sun Life Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

