Sun Life Financial's (TSE:SLF) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The board of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of June to CA$0.69. This takes the annual payment to 4.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Sun Life Financial is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 9.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 46%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Sun Life Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was CA$1.44, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$2.76. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Sun Life Financial has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Sun Life Financial will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sun Life Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First Merchants' (NASDAQ:FRME) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.32

    First Merchants Corporation ( NASDAQ:FRME ) will increase its dividend on the 17th of June to US$0.32, which is 10...

  • Factbox-Western trade and transport sanctions on Russia

    The measures have triggered an exodus of foreign firms, raised the prospect of Russia defaulting on its sovereign debt, and look set to trigger a deep economic contraction. The United States has banned imports of Russian crude oil, gas and coal. Britain said it would phase out the purchase of Russian oil by the end of 2022.

  • How to find the best stocks in a bad market using this proven dividend yield strategy

    Focus only on blue-chip stocks with strong enough financials to keep paying dividends through thick and thin.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Factbox-Russia's response to Western sanctions

    A package of sanctions imposed on Russia, its top companies and its business and political elite over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine look set to trigger a deep recession in Russia. Almost 1,000 Western companies have either left or scaled back their operations since the start of the conflict, according to the Yale School of Management. Shortly after the invasion, the central bank hiked rates from 9.5% to 20% to shore up the rouble and contain soaring inflation, which peaked at 2.22% a week in early March.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • These 4 REITs Have Beaten the S&P 500 for Years and Should Keep on Doing Just That

    These leaders in different industries have topped the market for a decade, and each is a buying opportunity now.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Down 51%, This Hot Growth Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    The fast-growing Internet of Things market is helping this company expand revenues at an impressive rate.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11. Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle.

  • This idiot-proof portfolio has beaten traditional stocks and bonds over 50 years

    Do you have the right portfolio for your retirement savings? When it comes to long-term investing, the biggest issue — by far — is overall asset allocation: How much to stocks, sectors, assets and so on. Picking individual securities within those asset classes — individual stocks or bonds, for example — usually turns out to be much less important.

  • The market exodus has begun. But for true capitulation, watch for 'investors selling what they love,' says BofA.

    "Are We There Yet? No…fear & loathing suggest stocks prone to imminent bear market rally but we do not think ultimate lows have been reached..."

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersIndia Bans Wheat Exports

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • I Made This Mistake When Opening a Brokerage Account -- and It Has Cost Me Thousands

    It took me until my late 20s to open a brokerage account and start investing there. From there, I wanted to start funding a dedicated retirement plan. Once I was earning enough to contribute steadily to my retirement plan and an outside brokerage account, I opened the latter -- namely, to give myself more flexibility with my money.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • Here's a Simple Strategy to Make $70,000 in Passive Income

    Whether you're planning to retire in your sixties or a lot earlier, there's one thing you're going to need -- passive income. Here's a simple strategy to make $70,000 in passive income per year. You only need simple math to determine the critical prerequisites needed to generate $70,000 in annual passive income.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.

  • Top 12 Electric Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the top 12 electricity utility dividend stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to Top 5 Electric Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy. Inflation is cutting deep into the pockets of everyday citizens across the globe. In […]