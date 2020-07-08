Sun Life Hong Kong Boosts Diabetes Awareness

***Release of Is Something Wrong with Granny?!, a children's picture book promoting healthy lifestyle and awareness for diabetes***

***Health management app Glucolife as a virtual health assistant for Hong Kongers***

HONG KONG, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official release of Is Something Wrong with Granny?!, a children's picture book published by Diabetes Hongkong and sponsored by Sun Life Hong Kong Limited ("the Company" or "Sun Life Hong Kong"). Little Kwong, the protagonist of the story, is spending the summer holiday at his Granny's. One morning, he wakes up only to find that Granny is acting a bit weird...through its vivid and intriguing plot and first-person observations from Little Kwong, the picture book is designed to educate children aged 4 to 6 and their parents on healthy lifestyle, and to explain in easy-to-understand language the nature of diabetes, the condition of pre-diabetes and how to prevent the disease.

With the launch of Is Something Wrong with Granny?!, a children’s picture book, Diabetes Hongkong and Sun Life Hong Kong aspire to promote diabetes prevention and healthy lifestyle in Hong Kong. (Left: Haymans Fung, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited; Right: Dr. Woo Yu-Cho, President of Diabetes Hongkong) More

In the first stage, copies of the picture book will be donated to kindergartens in Tuen Mun and Yuen Long, so that students from these kindergartens can bring them home to read with their parents. In the second stage, the offer will be extended to kindergartens and social welfare organizations in other districts. Interested parties should contact Diabetes Hongkong by calling 852 2723 2087.

Dr. Woo Yu-Cho, President of Diabetes Hongkong, said, "Diabetes is among the ten leading causes of death in Hong Kong. One in ten persons has diabetes. Having said that, there is a lack of understanding about diabetes among the public, and the best opportunities for preventing or controlling the disease are often missed. This picture book starts from a family perspective and aims to enhance understanding of diabetes in the community. I am thrilled that after almost eight months of hard work the picture book is finally released. Here, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Sun Life Hong Kong for their generosity and Centre for Psychosocial Health of The Education University of Hong Kong for their tremendous support. I must also mention my colleagues at Diabetes Hongkong who team up for this project to produce such quality reading material for young children and parents in Hong Kong. I am honoured to be working with such dedicated colleagues."

Haymans Fung, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, "Sun Life has always been a keen supporter of diabetes prevention, and has made a contribution of CAD31 million for worldwide efforts in this cause since 2012. We are delighted to be able to jointly roll out with Diabetes Hongkong this incredibly meaningful community campaign to raise health awareness among the general public. I believe many would agree that the gift of health does not carry a price tag. In real life, however, health often comes second to work or other life goals. We hope that when parents and their children read this picture book together, the importance of healthy lifestyle and proper understanding of diabetes will be instilled among children and adults alike."

Underprivileged groups in the community are the ones who bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company will donate 300 copies of the picture book to Kwun Tong Methodist Social Service, which will then be given out via the Gleaners Community Food Bank of the organization to young children in recipient families. By doing so, the Company hopes that parents in low-income families are also equipped with the necessary tools to teach their children how to build a healthy lifestyle from an early age.